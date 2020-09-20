Four, Six, No-Ball, Wicket: The Many Firsts of IPL 2020
Here’s a list of every first of this IPL 2020. From the first Boundary to the first wicket and the first debutant.
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally kicked-off with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and put MI into bat. Chasing 163 runs, CSK were in trouble at one stage when they lost both its openers by the second over. However, the partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis and some late runs from Sam Curran helped them get over the line in the last over.
A total of 14 wickets fell in the match while 31 fours and 9 sixes were hit in the match with a couple of fifties to end with.
Here we look at the firsts of this IPL:
1. First Four
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma scored the first boundary of IPL 2020, off the first ball of the tournament.
Deepak Chahar bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, on which Sharma sat back and slapped through the covers towards the boundary for first runs for him and the team.
2. First Wicket
Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, playing his first game for the Chennai Super Kings, took the opposition skipper’s wicket when Sharma mistimed a lofted shot towards mid-off.
Chawla came to bowl in the fifth over of the innings and gave his team the much-needed breakthrough after Mumbai’s openers had taken the team to 45/0 in 4 overs.
3. First Catch
The first catch took place with the first wicket of the tournament.
Sam Curran, standing at mid-off, took an easy catch off the bowling of Piyush Chawla when the ball took the toe-end of Rohit Sharma’s bat.
4. First Six
Saurabh Tiwary came into bat at number four for Mumbai Indians and hit the first six of the tournament in the ninth over of the innings.
Ravindra Jadeja, bowling his second over, bowled in Tiwary’s arc and he cleared the long-on boundary with ease.
5. First Debut
Australian fast bowler James Pattinson was the first debutant of the IPL 2020 edition. Given a chance ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pattinson proved his worth with both bat and the ball. He scored two boundaries coming in at 8, took Murali Vijay’s wicket giving away 27 runs in his four overs and also took a running catch to send Sam Curran back.
6. First No-Ball
No-balls have been Jasprit Bumrah’s friendly foe.
The rule of the third umpire calling no-balls came to hurt Jasprit Bumrah, as after he was done with his over, the on-field umpire called him back and the replays showed that his foot was well over the line.
7. First Fifty
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings scored the first fifty of this IPL. Coming in at 6-2, Rayudu paced his innings of 71 runs beautifully while scoring boundaries at regular intervals and taking pressure off Faf du Plessis, at the other end.
