Four, Six, No-Ball, Wicket: The Many Firsts of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally kicked-off with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and put MI into bat. Chasing 163 runs, CSK were in trouble at one stage when they lost both its openers by the second over. However, the partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis and some late runs from Sam Curran helped them get over the line in the last over.

A total of 14 wickets fell in the match while 31 fours and 9 sixes were hit in the match with a couple of fifties to end with.

Here we look at the firsts of this IPL: