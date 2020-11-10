MI vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL Final 2020 Match Online?

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have never before entered an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday, 10 November, when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) here.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation.

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH.

Mi batters Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks.

On the other hand, DC, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets).