‘Feel Sad for Chennai Fans’, Says Sehwag After RCB Beat CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after losing their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, have now lost five of their seven games and are staring down at a bottom half finish in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After the loss, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter, saying that he felt ‘sorry for the fans of CSK’.

“Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late (sic),” he said.