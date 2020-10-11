‘Feel Sad for Chennai Fans’, Says Sehwag After RCB Beat CSK
Chennai Super Kings have now lost 5 games off the 7 they have played and are now second last on the points table.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after losing their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, have now lost five of their seven games and are staring down at a bottom half finish in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
After the loss, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter, saying that he felt ‘sorry for the fans of CSK’.
“Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late (sic),” he said.
CSK have lost all the five games chasing and Sehwag said that the fans will be disappointed with their team’s performance in this season, as they are leaving it too late for the lower order batsmen, and are showing no fight. CSK lost to RCB by 37 runs on Saturday.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming said in the post-match press conference that their playoffs place is getting further away from them. He added that lack of runs from their top-order, and with middle-order low on confidence, it is hurting their chances.
