Don’t Think RCB Have Enough To Win Three Games in a Row: Vaughan

Former England captain and now commentator, Michael Vaughan has said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) don’t have enough firepower in them to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this year after they qualified for the playoffs on Monday.

RCB, after winning 7 of their first 10 games, have lost four games in a row and their hard work in the first half of the tournament was just enough for them to secure a position in the top 4 of this edition.

“Can the RCB team win it this year? I’ve said this from the get-go, I don’t think they have got enough. I don’t think they have got enough [firepower] to collectively win it. I’m more than happy to have egg on my face but I just think there’re better teams in the tournament this year,” Vaughan said to Cricbuzz.