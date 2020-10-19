Delhi Capitals Replace Amit Mishra With Leg-Spinner Pravin Dubey 

Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3 October. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at the moment.

Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, played three games this season, picking three wickets.

"I never expected the injury would be this serious. I thought it would be for a match or two but have to accept it," Mishra, who has bagged 160 IPL wickets, the second highest in the league history, had told IANS.

"The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball – giving my 100 percent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine," he added.

Delhi Capitals, sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points, will next face Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.