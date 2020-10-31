Delhi Capitals Crumble Against Mumbai’s Pacers Bumrah & Boult

In need of a win to assure themselves of a playoff berth, Shreyas Iyer and Delhi Capitals (DC) had the worst possible start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Saturday, 31 October. Seasoned pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were on song and so was Rahul Chahar as Delhi lost their way.

Boult struck in the first over to remove an in-form Shikhar Dhawan for 0 and soon enough, a rash shot ended Prithvi Shaw’s stint on 10.

Captain Iyer (25) with Rishabh Pant (21) in tow put on 35 runs for the third wicket and failed to find the boundaries as regularly as they would have hoped.