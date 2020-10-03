KKR Stage Tough Fight But Delhi Defend Highest Total of IPL 2020

Chasing the highest total of this season so far, Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to a 18-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 3 October.

Put in to bat, DC made the most of the short boundaries on offer at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, scoring a mammoth 228/4 courtesy half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer as well as a quick-fire knock by Rishabh Pant.

In response, KKR could manage just 210/8 despite a valiant effort from Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi in the last six overs.

With their third win in four games, Delhi moved to the top of the points table while KKR stayed at fifth with four points.