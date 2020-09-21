IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Edge Out KXIP in Super Over Thriller

After being pushed to the brink, the Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve to edge out the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a heart-stopping Super Over decider to open their IPL campaign on a positive note in Dubai on Sunday, 20 September.

After the 20-over-per innings match was tied at 157 runs, the Super Over was enforced and in the pressure cooker situation, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi team prevailed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bowling first in the Super Over, Delhi's South African pacer Kagiso Rabada kept his cool to snare two wickets and concede just a couple of runs to KL Rahul-led KXIP.

Chasing, Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign with a thrilling victory.