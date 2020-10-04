IPL 2020: I’m Sure We Can Outplay RCB, Says DC’s Anrich Nortje

After securing a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje believes his side is good enough to outplay any team in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL encounter on Monday, 5 October, with an unfavourable head-to-head statistic – with the Delhi-based side having won only 8 out of their 23 meetings, two of which came last season.

"It's going to be a good challenge. They have got a pretty good line-up, and have some big names. But, I think we have got a good team as well and the guys have been training really well," Nortje said.

"If we just execute our skills, perform the way we have been, I think it's going to be a very good game, and I'm sure we can out skill them," he added.