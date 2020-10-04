‘Stats Do Tell the Tale’: Captain Warner on Sunrisers’ Loss to MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner's 60 was not enough as his side fell to a 34-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, 4 October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Warner said that the combined efforts of MI's Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the death overs made it difficult for SRH to keep up with the required run rate.

"The stats do tell the tale, their two most experienced bowlers, they bowled well towards the end and we couldn't target the fence," said Warner after the match. Chasing MI's score of 208/5, SRH could only reach 174/7. It is the first time this season that a team has not been able to cross 200 in Sharjah.