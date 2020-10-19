Highlights: CSK All But Out of Playoffs Race After Losing to RR

Choosing to bat first, MS Dhoni-led CSK were restricted to 125/5 – the lowest first-innings total so far this season.

In response, Rajasthan faced a top-order collapse but reached their target with 21 balls remaining, courtesy Jos Buttler (48-ball 70*) and Steve Smith (34-ball 26*).

Here’s a look at the highlights from a match that helped Rajasthan move from the last spot to the fifth, pushing CSK down to the bottom of the standings.