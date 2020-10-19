CSK Struggle vs RR, Post Season’s Lowest Score Batting First

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals on Monday night. That was about all that went the former Indian skipper’s way as the team managed to score just 125 runs in their 20 overs - the lowest score this season by a team batting first.

Ravindra Jadeja, batting at number 6, was the top-scorer for CSK with his unbeaten 35 and his 51-run partnership with MS Dhoni was the highest stand of the innings.