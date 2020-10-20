Struggling CSK, Like Other Teams, Skip IPL Transfer Window

Despite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggling to put up a winning combination and their middle-order batting failing, the franchise has decided not to use the mid-season transfer window to bring in fresh players.

Apart from CSK, neither Mumbai Indians (MI) nor the injury-hit Delhi Capitals (DC) have used the window. All the three teams have confirmed this.

The main reason why teams have been reluctant to use the mid-season transfer window is because it doesn't allow a team to pit the loaned player against his parent team. Also, the player loaned out must return to the parent franchise for the next season. This year the Board of Control for Cricket in India has allowed capped players too to feature in the mid-season transfer window.