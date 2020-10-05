Record Faf-Watson Partnership Helps CSK beat KXIP by 10 Wickets

Shane Watson roared back into form with a hard-hitting unbeaten 83, as did three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who smashed listless Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets in an IPL match here on Sunday night. Faf du Plessis, too, played a steller role for CSK with a priceless 87 not out.

KXIP won the toss and while opting to bat scored 178 for four wickets in 20 overs and CSK made 181 for no loss in 17.4 overs to seal a comfortable win and earn two points.

The win took CSK to four points from five matches – and to the sixth position -- on the eight-team table while KXIP are now at the bottom with two points from five games, and find their backs against the wall.