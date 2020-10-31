Clinical Hyderabad Hand Bangalore 5 Wicket Defeat in Sharjah

Washington Sundar (21) and Gurkeerat Singh (15 not out) tried to resurrect the innings with a 30-run fifth-wicket stand but they never got going as Jason Holder and T Natarajan bowled accurately and restricted RCB to 120/7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase did not begin too well, unlike Mumbai in the first game of the day, as David Warner (8) was caught by Isuru Udana when he tried to attack Sundar for the second time in the over.

Manish Pandey (26) and Saha then stitched together a fifty-run partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal struck. Pandey’s attempted slog sweep was well caught by Chris Morris as RCB started to claw their way back.

Kane Williamson and Saha continued to chip away and the Kiwi even survived a close run-out call at the non-striker’s end. Soon enough though, RCB found the breakthrough as Saha, who danced down the track in search of a big one, was left stranded and stumped.