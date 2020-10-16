‘How Can Universe Boss be Nervous’: Gayle on KXIP’s Close Win

Chris Gayle played his first innings since January, scored a half-century, and brought with him the entertainment – on and off the field.

Coming in at No 3 instead of his usual opening position, the 41-year-old scored 53 (off 45 balls) and put up a 93-run stand with Rahul for the second wicket as Kings XI Punjab ended their five-match losing streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, 15 October.

Gayle was at his animated best at the post-match presentation ceremony. Asked if he was nervous with the close finish of the game, he said, “Not really. Come on man, it is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous. I might give you a heart attack, I thought I had it in the bag, but strange things happen in cricket.”