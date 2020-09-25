CSK Win Toss & Opt to Field, DC Confirm Ashwin Out for 2-3 Matches

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 25 September. DC captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is out for the next "two-three matches" after dislocating his shoulder in their dramatic opening game against Kings XI Punjab.

Three-time champions CSK have replaced pacer Lungi Ndigi with Josh Hazlewood. Delhi made two changes for this game, with Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan coming in place of Ashwin and Mohit Sharma.