IPL 2020: Chasing Totals the Way Forward as Dew Hurts Defence

Going forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, it seems teams winning the toss will look to chase totals since the dew on the ground is making it hard to defend.

Teams batting second have won 15 of the last 18 games that have finished in regular overs pointing to the impact dew has been having in defending totals as the tournament has progressed.

Even in the two games, over the last 20 matches, that have ended in Super Over, teams batting second have managed to reach first innings totals of 163 and 176.

No wonder, captains and coaches are unhappy.

On Friday night, Kings XI Punjab skipper pointed to the difficulty in defending totals and said it is 'a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on'.