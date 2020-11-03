CV Varun, Tewatia, Padikkal: Breakthrough Stars of IPL 2020

After Chennai Super Kings' poor run in IPL 2020, skipper MS Dhoni was looking for a spark from one of the youngsters. He got to see it and more from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, after a grand total of five runs in his first three appearances for Chennai Super Kings, which included two ducks, had been all but written off. However, the franchise showed their faith in the 23-year-old and a new IPL star was born. CSK reaped the rewards albeit a bit too late as Gaikwad became the first CSK batsman to score three consecutive half-centuries.

Similarly, not many expected the likes of James Pattinson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi and Isuru Udana to rise to the occasion in the manner in which they have in the ongoing season. Among them all, there have been a few names who have stunned one and all with their consistent performances and have shot to prominence.