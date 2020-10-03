IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes to Arrive in UAE Tonight
Ben Stokes has been missing in action since mid-August as he went to New Zealand to tend to his ailing father.
Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join his team in the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 3 October, as per reports.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the sources close to the development have confirmed that Stokes is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on Saturday night after missing the early part of the tournament due to his father’s worsening health.
The English all-rounder will undergo a six-day quarantine before he can play for Rajasthan. Stokes put up a picture on Instagram with his family that read, “Goodbyes never get easier.”
Ben Stokes left midway during the test series against Pakistan in August, after playing just the first match, citing personal reasons. After a few days, he opened up about why he left suddenly and his father Ged’s deteriorating health after he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
Stokes didn’t feature in any of England’s international matches in the home summer and was in New Zealand during the period. Although he had started practicing in a Christchurch Academy, the Rajasthan Royals team management was playing the waiting game and was hoping that Stokes will join at some point.
Royals, on the other hand, will be delighted to see their star all-rounder join the squad. Despite two wins in three games, their playing XI lacks the balance that an all-rounder provides.
The top three of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson looks solid but with Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag not being able to hit their straps yet, Stokes’s addition will provide the balance and solidarity required in the RR middle-order.
Rajasthan Royals' social media team teased its fans with a post asking how long it would take to travel from Christchurch to UAE.
Confirming the news, RR put a post on Instagram with him in the flight, saying, “Stoked!”
According to reports, after following all the necessary rules and regulations, Stokes will be available for selection for RR from their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad next Sunday, 11 October.
