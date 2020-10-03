IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes to Arrive in UAE Tonight

Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join his team in the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 3 October, as per reports.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the sources close to the development have confirmed that Stokes is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on Saturday night after missing the early part of the tournament due to his father’s worsening health.

The English all-rounder will undergo a six-day quarantine before he can play for Rajasthan. Stokes put up a picture on Instagram with his family that read, “Goodbyes never get easier.”