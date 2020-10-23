IPL: Ben Stokes’ Failure With the Bat Hurting RR’s Playoff Chances

With the bat, he has made just 110 runs at an average of 22 in the five matches he has played. His runs have come at a strike rate of 106.79.

Importantly, while he has batted as an opener in all five games, he has failed to use the power-play with his strokeplay. He is yet to hit a six this season.

There has been talk among commentators of demoting him down the order and bringing back Buttler up the order.

Before he joined the team this season, his compatriot Tom Curran was played in the team. Although Curran proved expensive with the ball, he has a half-century in the three innings of five matches he played in the IPL this season.

The other option with the ball is Andrew Tye.