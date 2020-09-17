RR Still Unsure About Stokes’ Availability in IPL: Coach McDonald

The franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) is still ‘not sure’ about Ben Stokes’ availability for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), said RR head coach, Andrew McDonald.

The English all-rounder is currently in New Zealand with his father, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, the reason why he left the England squad midway during the test series against Pakistan.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, McDonald said, “ It's a difficult scenario, so we're giving him as much time as he needs, and connecting with him as best we can. So yeah, we're not sure where Stokesy's at right now, but once it has played out, then we can make our decisions from there.”