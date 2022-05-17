Injured KKR Opener Ajinkya Rahane Ruled Out of Remainder of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old picked up the injury during Knight Riders' previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had one of his brighter starts in the game against Sunrisers, scoring 28 in 24 balls with three sixes, but looked in discomfort while taking singles.

Rahane was seen clutching his hamstring and the team physio also went out to tend to him at the end of the powerplay overs. He continued to hobble, though, before being dismissed in the eighth over by Umran Malik.