I’d Love to Help Kyle Jamieson with My India Experience: Maxwell

"I probably don't set targets. I just want to have a positive influence on the group, whether it be [through] my performance, or attitude or the way I even help with the fielding practice -- if I see improvement in the whole squad, the whole team as a collective, over the tournament," Maxwell said on the Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube channel.

"Obviously, we want to win the tournament, but I want to make sure that everything I do during this time has a positive influence on the group.

"So, I am not overly concerned. I think my performances will take care of themselves. I want to have a positive influence on everything I do, as far as attitude, helping out the team, leadership-wise helping out [skipper] Virat [Kohli] when he needs it, and off the field, at training, and making sure the young guys are still developing as well," he added.