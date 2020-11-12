IPL 2020 Was a Logistical, Medical, and a Cricketing Success

The First Move

The effort to put together the tournament was a long drawn out process that played out in the background without anyone’s knowledge. Discussions around the IPL being staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) actually began with an inane statement from the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) offering to host the IPL back in May 2020.

At that time not many paid attention to that statement because the pandemic was causing havoc all over the globe. But quietly the wheels were set in motion for the tournament to be staged with the BCCI/IPL actively being involved in discussion with those in the know in the ECB.

It required a Test match sort of patience that was on display because a lot of boxes needed to be ticked for the tournament of that level to be kicked off. The England home series against West Indies and Pakistan went a long way in putting doubts at rest about cricket being played in the bio-bubble era.