‘Have Been Talking About It,’ Says de Villiers About SA Comeback
AB de Villiers said he will be speaking to SA coach Mark Boucher about the possibility of his international comeback
Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers's whirlwind half centuries propelled RCB to 204/4 and KKR scored 166/8 in reply as Virat Kohli’s team remained unbeaten this IPL season.
While Maxwell made 78 off 49 before falling to Pat Cummins, de Villiers took 56 runs off the last three overs with Andre Russell’s last over going for 21, all of which was scored by de Villiers. He ended the innings unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls hitting nine fours and three sixes.
After RCB’s 38-run victory, one of the questions AB was asked in the post-match presentation was about the possibility of him replicating such form for South Africa once again.
‘I haven’t had a discussion with Bouchy (SA Head Coach Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL but yes we have been talking about it,’ de Villiers said.
‘Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness,’ he added.
The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 but has since been in talks for a comeback a few times, including the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.
While that discussion fell through, AB has always maintained that his comeback to the national team would depend heavily on if the team requires his services.
‘The situation with his team - he's (Boucher) got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly,’ said AB who has scored 48, 1 and 76* in his three IPL outings this season.
