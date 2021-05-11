Harshal Patel About the Influence of Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers

"The moment I was traded, Virat sent me a message, "Welcome back, you are going to play here". That made a big impact in my confidence, and I realised this is a team where I can finally showcase all my skills," Patel told the Hindustan Times.

Patel had his fair share of bad days in the short season, particularly when Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs off him in a match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings.

"He gives you the space to do your thing. Even if you don't execute at times he understands better than anybody that on a batter's day, if they get hold of a bowler, you are going to go for runs. Whenever we are unable to execute, or we stray from our plans, when we sit for the review the only talk is about what do we do to stay on the path, how do we stay in the mindset to execute more often than not. We don't let any other noise come into that environment," said Patel.