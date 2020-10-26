‘Black Lives Matter,’ Says Pandya After Taking a Knee Post Fifty

Sportspersons have been coming out in open and speaking more about racism since the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in May earlier this year.

Cricket joined hands with the 'BLM' movement for the first time when both England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee earlier this summer during their three-match Test series.

Recently, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada stated that sportspersons should spread the message of racial equality.

"It is important for people not to feel inferior. Liberation of mind is the most important thing. I think this is the message you want to spread especially as a sportsman when you do have a platform to express this. Lot of people follow what you do, because that is the nature of sportsman -- there's nothing different if I compare myself with every other person who hasn't played cricket -- but I am on a stage where people can now listen to me," Rabada had told reporters during an interaction.