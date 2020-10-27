Five Experiments in IPL 2020 That Surprised Many

Ben Stokes coming good as an opening batsman for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 25 October, was not the only batting experiment that succeeded for a team this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders got back to winning ways after pushing Sunil Narine down to middle-order against Delhi Capitals. The West Indian had been playing as an opener.

Here's a look at five notable batting experiments in the Indian Premier League so far: