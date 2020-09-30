Sanju Samson on How Virat Kohli Helped Him Focus on His Cricket

In the pre-match Press Conference on Tuesday, Samson also talked about the last game and his team’s form after winning both the games they have played till now in this year’s IPL.

When asked about him refusing a single to Rahul Tewatia in the 16th over of RR’s innings by Glenn Maxwell, Samson said that in a format like T20 each and every over is important. “That moment I thought, Maxwell was bowling, he is an off-spinner and I am a right-handed batsman and was striking really well. I was thinking about hitting 3-4 sixes in that over of Maxwell as Rahul Tewatia was also not in the right form at that moment, so it was the right decision.”

Samson scored 21 runs off that Maxwell over, hitting three sixes.

Talking about the balance of the side and RR preferring to chase in the future, Samson said that with Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer coming good with the bat, makes their batting line-up deep with Shreyas Gopal coming in at 9. He also added that decision of chasing also depends upon the amount of dew, which helps the ball to come nicely in the 2nd innings.