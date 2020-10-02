KXIP Players Lead Charts: Mayank Has Orange Cap, Shami Has Purple

Opener Mayank Agarwal has taken over the Orange Cap from KL Rahul while right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shami has got hold off the Purple Cap following the end of Kings XI Punjabs last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians which they lost by 48 runs.

On Thursday evening, Agarwal scored 25 off 18 balls which took his tournament tally to 246 runs from four games and he is now at the top of the list of leading run scorers. Rahul, who managed 17 against Mumbai during Kings XI's chase of 192 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games) is third at the list.