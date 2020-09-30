Rajasthan Royals Slump to First Loss This IPL, KKR Win by 37 Runs

After the high of a record win in their previous game, Rajasthan Royals slumped to their first loss of the season on Wednesday, 30 September, going down by 37 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Put in to bat, KKR had posted 174/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium courtesy opener Shubman Gill's 47 and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 34.

In response, Tom Curran scored a fighting half-century but the Steve Smith-led franchise could only manage 137/9 in 20 overs.