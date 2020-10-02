IPL 2020: On Equal Points, KKR & Delhi Capitals Play on Saturday

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in the 13th IPL when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 3 October.

Both teams have four points each from three matches and they will look to consolidate their positions on the points table in the second match of Saturday. The first match of the day is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

While KKR are at the third spot, DC is a rung above. The Shreyas Iyer-led DC launched their campaign on a positive note after winning their first two games, but lost their way against Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) in their previous match.