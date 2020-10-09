IPL: Rajasthan Royals Restrict Delhi Capitals to 184/8 at Sharjah

Unlike their previous innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, none of the Delhi Capitals batsmen managed to score a half-century on Friday, 9 October, as the Shreyas Iyer-led team was restricted to 184/8 by Rajasthan Royals.

Put in to bat, Delhi lost three batsmen within the six Powerplay overs. Shikhar Dhawan was removed by Jofra Archer for 5 in the second over. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw was dropped by youngster Kartik Tyagi at 7, but was caught and bowled by Archer for 19.

A stunning piece of fielding by Yashasvi Jaiswal sent captain Shreyas Iyer packing for 22 after getting run out by a direct hit. DC were reduced to 50/3 in 5.5 overs.