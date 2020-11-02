Dinesh Karthik Overtakes MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Catches in IPL

One of the sights of the last Sunday in IPL 2020’s league stage was a flying Dinesh Karthik which led to the dismissal of Ben Stokes off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The former KKR skipper was dismissed for a duck earlier in the game but turned his day on its head with four catches in the Rajasthan Royals innings.

KKR eventually won the game by a whopping 60 runs in Dubai and ended Rajasthan’s hopes for a top four finish. KKR currently hold the fourth spot on the table with 14 points.