‘This Was One of the Perfect Games,’ Says Dhoni After Beating RCB

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 25 October, was one of the "perfect games" for them with regards to execution in all departments, according to CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

CSK first restricted RCB to 145/6 before opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored them to victory in the chase.

"This was one of the perfect games. The execution was there and we were able to pick wickets regularly to restrict them to a total that's slightly below par," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.