Devdutt Padikkal Has Tested Positive For Covid, Confirm RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed by the franchise in a statement on Sunday.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22nd March, 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative," said a statement from RCB.