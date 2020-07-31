Delhi Capitals Want Camp in City, Final Call After IPL GC Meet

"The gym at the JSW Sports Centre is one of the best in the country and some of the Delhi Capitals players have used the facilities in the past. We were looking at a camp there before the southern part of the country turned into a hotbed for coronavirus cases and that saw us cancelling the camp," the official said.

When contacted, a DDCA official said that while there has been no message from the franchise, the association is always ready to host the players. "We don't have any message as of now from DC, but they are more than welcome to the Kotla. It is their home ground and they can come whenever they wish to," the official told IANS.

The IPL GC is expected to come out with the final schedule on Sunday after which the franchises will seal their respective plans with regards to preparing for the 13th edition of the league as also whether the teams can have their immediate families with them in phases during the tournament.