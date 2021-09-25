IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer's 43 Helps Guide Delhi to 154/6 vs Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals have posted 147/6 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 43.

Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first at Abu Dhabi. RR are not playing Evin Lewis or Chris Morris and instead fielded David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi. Delhi had to leave out injured Aussie Marcus Stoinis and are playing Lalit Yadav.

A win today will help Delhi go back to the top of the standings while a Rajasthan victory will see the franchise rise to the third spot in the table.

(More to follow)