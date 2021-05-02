DDCA to Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators to State Government

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators and another 100 units of BPAP-B non-invasive ventilators to the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for distribution to healthcare facilities in New Delhi.

The DDCA said in a statement on Sunday that, "In tandem with its tradition of fulfilling social responsibility, the DDCA has decided to extend a helping hand towards the fight against COVID-19.