Couldn’t Train After I Wasn’t Selected for Australia: Surya Kumar 

"It was a good season for me. Ahead of the season, I had set some goals and I am happy that I could contribute for the team. I wanted to deliver when (the) chips were down and fortunately everything panned out well. During the preparations, we as a team made a slogan, “creating history”, and wanted to win the title in 2020 which is an even year. Mumbai Indians have never won in an even-numbered year. So, I have to say IPL 13 gave us reasons to be the happiest," Yadav was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Suryakumar scored 480 runs in 16 games with a highest of 79* against the Rajasthan Royals.