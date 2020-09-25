Kumble Imprint in KXIP’s Win Over RCB: Two Leg-Spinners in XI

The choice of two leg-spinners is believed to be the brainchild of Kumble. This decision came after the reverse KXIP suffered against Delhi Capitals in their opening game that went into the Super Over decider after the scores were tied. In that game, the second spinner in the XI was an off-spinner, Krishnappa Gowtham, who conceded 39 runs in four overs and failed to take a wicket.

It's a myth that leg-spinners are not fit to T20 cricket. Amit Mishra, for example, has bagged three hat-tricks in the IPL and has been a pretty successful bowler for the Delhi (97 wickets in 92 matches), Deccan Chargers (32 in 28), and SunRisers Hyderabad (28 in 27).

Interestingly, Kumble and captain Rahul come from the same city, Bangalore, speak the same mother tongue, Kannada, and this familiarity and bonding has clearly helped the team.