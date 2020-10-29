CSK Beat KKR By 6 Wickets - 5 Top Performances From the Match

As the IPL gets to its business end, the top half of the table is heating up with a top-four spot still open for the majority of teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders who are vying for a spot in the eliminators gave up a golden opportunity to make two points as they lost of CSK by 6 wickets in the 49th match of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With KKR’s loss, Mumbai Indians have automatically qualified for the top 4 as KKR still sit in the 5th position with 12 points from 13 matches.