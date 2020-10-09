Rishabh Pant ‘Major Asset’ for DC, Has Vastly Improved: Brian Lara

According to Lara, Pant has worked on improving his off-side play which in turn has helped him to score runs in all parts of the ground.

"Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers," said the former West Indies captain.

"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," he added.

Delhi Capitals, sitting pretty at the second spot in the points table, will on Friday, 9 October, evening take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.