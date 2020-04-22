T20 WC Can Be Pushed to 2021 With IPL Taking Its Slot: McCullum

"There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL (in October and November). You'd have to move some overseas players for the IPL but with the broadcasters based in India, it is a lot easier to pull it all together.

"The ICC and world cricket need crowds to operate but India can probably sustain things commercially behind closed doors because they are going to get so many eyeballs." Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull, who joined McCullum and Ian Smith on the podcast, also believes spectators will be important to get the revenues flowing from the T20 World Cup.

"A lot of the ICC's revenue for down the track comes from the World Cups so they want as many people in the stands as possible," he said.

"They would hate to see a T20 World Cup under lockdown where no one could go and watch and the atmosphere would probably be a little bit less." Doull also said ICC needs to decide how important is the T20 World Cup.

"How important is the T20 World Cup? That the first question from an ICC point of view," he said.

"Is it important enough to have private jets out of each county with cricket teams on them, two weeks in quarantine in Australia and then the tournament taking place, whether there are fans in the stands or not? Is it that important?".