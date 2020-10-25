Ben Stokes Leads RR to Victory by 8 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians

Ben Stokes gave the crowd an innings to remember by securing a win for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians, with a boundary right after notching another century in his IPL tenure on Sunday, 25 October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandiya propelled his team to 195/5, what seemed like a tough score to beat, smashing whopping 7 sixes and 2 fours on his way to 60 off 21 balls.

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also put up an 83-run partnership for the second wicket, but RR made their way back into the game with quick wickets in the middle overs.

However, Pandiya’s quick fire in the first innings did not seem to shake RR as Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson put up a 100-plus partnership.