Ben Stokes Leads RR to Victory by 8 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes gave the crowd an innings to remember by securing a win for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians, with a boundary right after notching another century in his IPL tenure on Sunday, 25 October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandiya propelled his team to 195/5, what seemed like a tough score to beat, smashing whopping 7 sixes and 2 fours on his way to 60 off 21 balls.
MI’s Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also put up an 83-run partnership for the second wicket, but RR made their way back into the game with quick wickets in the middle overs.
However, Pandiya’s quick fire in the first innings did not seem to shake RR as Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson put up a 100-plus partnership.
Stokes and Samson's stunning assault produced as many as 65 runs between the 11th and 16th overs; thus, leaving them needing 24 runs to chase the last 24 balls.
Their unbeaten third wicket partnership was worth a whopping 152 runs off just 82 balls, after Stokes hit a six and a four off the first two balls of the 19th over bowled by James Pattinson to end the game. Pattinson was the only bowler to take wickets for MI, dismissing Stokes' opener Robin Uthappa and RR captain Steve Smith early on in the innings.
Brief scores: MI 195/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 60 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 40; Shreyas Gopal 2/30) vs RR 196/2 in 20 overs (Ben Stokes 107 not out, Sanju Samson 54 not out; James Pattinson 2/40)
