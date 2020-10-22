103 Deliveries This IPL & Yet No Six From Big-Hitting Ben Stokes

He has bowled just six overs in the tournament so far, putting questions over his utility.

Before the tournament began, Stokes had 102 sixes in 123 T20 games.

Last IPL season too, he managed to hit just four sixes in nine matches.

The other big-hitter to disappoint in the league is Glenn Maxwell. The Kings XI Punjab batsman has faced 87 deliveries without hitting a six. He has scored 90 runs at 15 with just eight fours.