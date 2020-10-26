Hope it Gives Happiness Back Home: Stokes Dedicates Ton to Father

Ben Stokes roared back to form on Sunday with an unbeaten 107 that helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) race to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The win provides a filip to RR's floundering chances of making it to the playoffs, which still depends upon the results of other matches.

"It's sort of bittersweet to be honest. You know, I’m a bit taken aback by why it's taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team. I would have preferred to get into this form 2-3 games ago when we weren’t relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers," said Stokes in the post-match presentation ceremony, in which he was declared player of the match.