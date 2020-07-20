BCCI Not Keen On Extending IPL 2020 to Diwali Weekend

"See, if you are talking from the franchise point of view, there isn't too much of a difference for us because it isn't like we are playing with fans in India and more people would come in and we would generate more revenue from gate money.

"But yes, just from the broadcaster's point of view, there could be a case that while 75-80 per cent of the inventory has been sold off, there is still that last bit which would obviously be sold at a higher rate if we went into the Diwali weekend," the official told IANS.

Another franchise official echoed the sentiments and said while they are not affected, Star India could generate a bit more revenue. "I think the broadcasters could have made some last-minute deals which would be enhanced due to the Diwali weekend clashing with the IPL playoffs. But for us, it doesn't directly affect us," the official explained.