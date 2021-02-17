BCCI Hopeful About Fans Attending IPL Games: Sourav Ganguly

"It's a small auction but I think a lot of teams will have a lot of work to do. It was unbelievable the way it went in the UAE amid all the Covid scare in the months of October and November," Ganguly told Star Sports.

"It got amazing ratings, the best in the last 13 years. This year it is going to be big as well. We'll see if we can get crowds back into the IPL. That's a decision we will have to take shortly," he said.

Ganguly said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was keen on having crowds for India's first Test against England, which was the first cricket to be held in the country in over a year.

"We wanted the fans back. We could have had them in the first Test in Chennai but we decided to go with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, who said let's see how it goes for the first one because it's our first game after a long time and we'll open it up for the second Test. I know the Gujarat Cricket Association will add a bit more to the cricket, not just with the game but a lot of other things around the game. It's going to be a great Test match for everyone," said Ganguly.